TurboTax Transforms Assisted Tax Preparation with Launch of TurboTax Live

Credentialed Tax Experts Available On-Demand to Review, Sign and

File a Tax Return

SAN DIEGO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TurboTax,

from Intuit

Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the market leader in the do-it-yourself tax

category – processing over 40M returns last year alone in the U.S. – is

introducing a new way of doing taxes: TurboTax

Live. Combining the ease of use and technology of TurboTax software

with a nationwide virtual network of credentialed tax experts, TurboTax

Live delivers confidence and expertise to living rooms across the

country, on demand.

Designed for the millions of taxpayers who want expert help, but also

want to save time and money, TurboTax Live has built an extensive

network of thousands of credentialed tax

experts, including Spanish speaking experts, all of whom are

Certified Public Accountants (CPA), Enrolled

Agents (EA), or Practicing Attorneys with an average of 10 years of

tax preparation experience, ready to help people file their taxes with

confidence. Experts are available on-demand via one-way video throughout

the TurboTax assisted tax preparation experience to not only provide

personalized advice and answers, but also a one-on-one review of a

customer’s tax return – including the ability to sign and file if needed

– giving taxpayers the confidence that they are getting the biggest

refund they deserve and their taxes

are done right.

In today’s world, consumers have a range of on-demand offerings

available at their fingertips, from everyday needs like food delivery

and dry cleaning to professional services such as legal and medical

advice. Getting personalized guidance and expertise from a credentialed

tax expert, even for complex filing situations, shouldn’t require

consumers to leave the house.

“For more than 30 years, TurboTax has been the trusted leader in online

do-it-yourself tax preparation,” said Dan Wernikoff, executive vice

president and general manager of Intuit’s TurboTax business. “With

TurboTax Live, we’re going beyond DIY, by leveraging the power of

technology and our virtual network of tax

experts to enable an entirely new assisted experience. Now taxpayers

can have their return reviewed, signed and filed, by a credentialed tax

expert without leaving their living room.”

TurboTax Live includes:

Expert Review: An experienced CPA, EA, or Practicing Attorney

is available to review the customer’s return, give approval to file,

and, if needed, the credentialed tax expert can review, sign and file

a customer’s tax return. An experienced CPA, EA, or Practicing

Attorney is available to review portions of a customer’s return,

giving the customer confidence to file on their own, and, if needed,

the credentialed tax expert can review, sign and file a customer’s tax

return on their behalf.

personalized tax advice and answers by a credentialed tax expert. With

the simple click of the “Expert Help” button, customers can connect

with a TurboTax Live credentialed tax expert using one-way video

technology.

Guarantee – our online

tax experts help find deductions so taxpayers can get the biggest

refund they deserve. Additionally, TurboTax offers a 100% Accurate,

Expert Approved Guarantee for any tax return that is reviewed and

signed by a credentialed expert.

“I file my own taxes normally and have used other methods. This is the

easiest I have come across,” said early access TurboTax Live customer

Renee Gaspar. “Not only does TurboTax walk you through every single

step, they also make it easy to get additional info to help you better

understand why items may have been changed or suggested to be changed.

Nothing is a surprise, and if I don’t understand, someone is there to

help!”

With the launch of TurboTax

Live, Intuit has virtualized a personalized professional service

that, until now, has traditionally been in-person. By combining

cutting-edge technology and a nationwide, virtual network of

credentialed tax experts, TurboTax is looking beyond DIY to transform

assisted tax preparation to provide everything customers need to file

taxes with confidence.

“As our offering evolves and our tax expert network grows, the vision is

for TurboTax Live to act as a platform to enable our credentialed

experts to do customers’ taxes for them from start to finish,” added

Wernikoff.

Pricing and Availability

TurboTax Live is available now at www.TurboTax.com

and includes all personal federal tax situations for $149.99.

TurboTax

Online products are available today and will include the option to

add an Expert Services by TurboTax Live bundle, giving customers

priority access to tax experts and the ability for a credentialed tax

expert to review the return and sign the return before filing.

Taxpayers can file now with TurboTax and their return will be held

securely and submitted when the Internal Revenue Service begins

processing e-filed returns in January.

About Intuit

Intuit

Inc. is committed to powering prosperity around the world for

consumers, small businesses and the self-employed through its ecosystem

of innovative financial management solutions.

Its flagship products and services include QuickBooks®

and TurboTax®,

which make it easier to manage small

businesses and tax

preparation and filing. QuickBooks

Self-Employed provides freelancers and independent contractors with

an easy and affordable way to manage their finances and save money at

tax time, while Mint

delivers financial tools and insights to help people make smart choices

about their money.

Intuit’s ProConnect

brand portfolio includes ProConnect

Tax Online, ProSeries®

and Lacerte®,

the company’s leading tax preparation offerings for professional

accountants.

Founded in 1983, Intuit serves 46 million customers in North America,

Europe, Australia and Brazil, with revenue of $5.2 billion in its fiscal

year 2017. The company has approximately 8,200 employees with major

offices in the United

States, Canada,

the United

Kingdom, India,

Australia,

Israel and other locations. More information can be found at www.intuit.com.

