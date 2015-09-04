Watercrest Senior Living and Central Florida Community Arts Celebrate the Opening of Musical Minds Alzheimer’s & Dementia Choir of Central Florida

VERO BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Watercrest

of Lake Nona is proud to announce the successful kick-off of the

Musical Minds Choir, a partnership with Central Florida Community Arts

(CFCArts) in hosting the first Florida-based community-wide performance

group designed for individuals experiencing early memory loss, dementia

and Alzheimer’s, and their care partners. Opening rehearsals began on

August 26th and the community involvement and support has

been tremendous.

Research shows that music is stored in a part of the brain last affected

by Alzheimer’s disease and the therapeutic experience of making music or

simply listening to it can stimulate the brain and promote brain health.

“We believe the Musical Minds Choir has the potential to make a positive

impact not only in Central Florida, but across the nation,” says

Christopher Shepherd, Director of Creative Program Development for

Watercrest Senior Living. “The excitement is building exponentially as

we begin rehearsals and continue strengthening the partnerships we have

built as part of our Watercrest common unity initiatives.”

Join CFCArts and Watercrest Senior Living on a musical journey through

the decades! All individuals with early stage memory loss from

Alzheimer’s or dementia are invited to join in choir rehearsals with

their significant other or caregiver, regardless of experience or skill

level. Rehearsals are held every Wednesday from 10am to 11:30am at

Central Florida Community Arts, located on the campus of Central

Christian Church, 250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd., Orlando, 32804. A one-time

membership fee of $50 covers the choir member and their care partner;

scholarships are also available. For more information, or to enroll,

please contact Charlotte Stewart at 407.937.1800, or visit www.cfcarts.com/musical-minds-choir/.

Watercrest’s Chris Shepherd was compelled to serve the local community

by expanding the music therapy program to local individuals living with

early stage Alzheimer’s and dementia-related diseases. Shepherd

approached Josh Vickery, Founder and Executive Director of Central

Florida Community Arts (CFCArts), a non-profit musical arts organization

with a mission to serve and enrich our community’s quality of life

through the arts. With a common vision to serve, Watercrest and CFCArts

established the Musical Minds Choir in partnership with the Brain

Fitness Club of Winter Park, the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Resource

Center, the Alzheimer’s Association of Central and North Florida, and

hospice care provider, Vitas.

As the developer and operator of assisted living and memory care

communities, Watercrest Senior Living advocates the benefits of music on

the brain through implementation of the Music & Memory program in their

communities, such as Watercrest

of Lake Nona. Watercrest also encourages a commitment to serving

others and fulfilling needs in our hometowns through their Common Unity

program, a company-wide initiative supporting associates and residents

in community service and enrichment.

Focused on the growth of servant leaders, Watercrest Senior Living

identifies people as the company’s greatest asset. For more information,

visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

