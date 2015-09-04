Watercrest Senior Living and Central Florida Community Arts Celebrate the Opening of Musical Minds Alzheimer’s & Dementia Choir of Central Florida

VERO BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Watercrest
of Lake Nona is proud to announce the successful kick-off of the
Musical Minds Choir, a partnership with Central Florida Community Arts
(CFCArts) in hosting the first Florida-based community-wide performance
group designed for individuals experiencing early memory loss, dementia
and Alzheimer’s, and their care partners. Opening rehearsals began on
August 26th and the community involvement and support has
been tremendous.
Research shows that music is stored in a part of the brain last affected
by Alzheimer’s disease and the therapeutic experience of making music or
simply listening to it can stimulate the brain and promote brain health.
“We believe the Musical Minds Choir has the potential to make a positive
impact not only in Central Florida, but across the nation,” says
Christopher Shepherd, Director of Creative Program Development for
Watercrest Senior Living. “The excitement is building exponentially as
we begin rehearsals and continue strengthening the partnerships we have
built as part of our Watercrest common unity initiatives.”
Join CFCArts and Watercrest Senior Living on a musical journey through
the decades! All individuals with early stage memory loss from
Alzheimer’s or dementia are invited to join in choir rehearsals with
their significant other or caregiver, regardless of experience or skill
level. Rehearsals are held every Wednesday from 10am to 11:30am at
Central Florida Community Arts, located on the campus of Central
Christian Church, 250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd., Orlando, 32804. A one-time
membership fee of $50 covers the choir member and their care partner;
scholarships are also available. For more information, or to enroll,
please contact Charlotte Stewart at 407.937.1800, or visit www.cfcarts.com/musical-minds-choir/.
Watercrest’s Chris Shepherd was compelled to serve the local community
by expanding the music therapy program to local individuals living with
early stage Alzheimer’s and dementia-related diseases. Shepherd
approached Josh Vickery, Founder and Executive Director of Central
Florida Community Arts (CFCArts), a non-profit musical arts organization
with a mission to serve and enrich our community’s quality of life
through the arts. With a common vision to serve, Watercrest and CFCArts
established the Musical Minds Choir in partnership with the Brain
Fitness Club of Winter Park, the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Resource
Center, the Alzheimer’s Association of Central and North Florida, and
hospice care provider, Vitas.
As the developer and operator of assisted living and memory care
communities, Watercrest Senior Living advocates the benefits of music on
the brain through implementation of the Music & Memory program in their
communities, such as Watercrest
of Lake Nona. Watercrest also encourages a commitment to serving
others and fulfilling needs in our hometowns through their Common Unity
program, a company-wide initiative supporting associates and residents
in community service and enrichment.
Focused on the growth of servant leaders, Watercrest Senior Living
identifies people as the company’s greatest asset. For more information,
visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.
