Un protector pone en jaque a Francisco Lindor y a los Indios de Cleveland

Resorting to some last options here… but have worn this model shin guard since college and it's gone missing! @eastonbaseball doesn't even make the white one anymore so I'm wondering if there's anybody out there that has one of these hanging around and wants to send it to me in return for some tickets or memorabilia! I can get you some @lindor12bc signed gear!!! 🤣. If you have one, DM a pic of proof and we'll talk!! It's gotta be the white one!!

A post shared by Jason Kipnis (@jasonkipnis22) on Apr 13, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT