Conor McGregor afirma que si no es Mayweather elegirá a otro boxeador top

El peleador irlandés de UFC, Conor McGregor, anda con todo luego de que todo parece indicar que su intento de pelea con Floyd Mayweather por fin no se concretará. El peleador posteó en su cuenta de Instagram que está dispuesto a pelear con otra estrella del pugilismo si el multicitado y eventual pleito con ‘Money‘ no llegara a concretarse.
En su atropellado mensaje se le escapó la ‘sugerencia‘ de que podría ser el filipino Manny Pacquiao, quien hace unos meses dijo que ‘The Notorious’ no tenía oportunidad ante el estadounidense y por supuesto ante él, si la batalla fuera en el cuadrilátero y no en el octágono.
Here is a reply video I sent one of my protégés who was seeking advice on some boxing only pad work footage they sent me. I believe you will like it. The focus has been solely boxing lately but make no mistakes, the kicking and grappling aspects, and everything else got to do with unlimited free fighting, is still very much present in my thoughts. Floyd may crap his jocks after all and if so I will go back to true fighting or just pick another boxer like manny or something. But whatever that's another conversation. I like to build fighters and watch their progression. I have built many to this date, and all unintentionally. One is fighting in the UFC main event this weekend. When my son is born I will build him up into a multiple free fighting world champion also. Just like his old man. I look forward to it.