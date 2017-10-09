Fotos haciendo yoga desnuda, la nueva moda en Instagram

Las mujeres que se atreven a posar de esta manera tienen como propósito demostrar que todo cuerpo es hermoso
Todas las fotos en Instagram las encuentras con el hashtag #NYGyoga.
Por: Redacción

Seguramente conoces o has escuchado de muchas variantes de yoga e incluso, algunas excentricidades que se han puesto de moda para invitar a más y más a conocer y adentrarse a esta disciplina y filosofía de vida.

Pero recientemente, en Instagram, si buscas imágenes con el hashtag #NYGyoga, te encontrarás varias imágenes de chicas y mujeres maduras practicando yoga, haciendo distintas posturas, con la peculiaridad de que dejaron atrás toda inhibición para posar completamente desnudas ante la cámara.

"In order to love who you are, you cannot hate the experiences that shaped you." ❤ -Andrea Dykstra #NYGyoga

A post shared by Nude Yoga Girl (@nude_yogagirl) on

Quienes crearon este movimiento aseguran que tienen el propósito de demostrar que las mujeres son igual de bellas, a pesar de tener distintas formas y tamaños.

 

La modelo @nude_yogagirl fue quien puso en marcha esta propuesta en 2015, para demostrar que se siente muy orgullosa del cuerpo que posee, sin importar lo que los demás piensen.

Algunos hombres también se han sumado a dicho movimiento.

I’m lunching this new series called #yogi_onbed so if you would like to share with me this new fun way of doing yoga feel free to use the hashtag or tagging me ❤️ Back to my post: “Headstand on bed series” You asked for it therefore I’m back to it ❤️ Shooting non-sexual yoga nude requires lot of accuracy and dedication it’s not easy. But the love you guys are giving me totally worth all the hardwork❤️ thanks a lot ❤️ . . . . . . . #lotus #lotusyoga #yoga #yogi #headstand #handstand #blessed #yogini #yogaeverydamnday #yogainspiration #yogachallenge #yoga #nude #nakedyoga #nudity #yogini #yogaforlife #nygyoga #yogi_onbed #yogaaddict #breakthefeed #followme #art #artist #bodyart #nudephotography #nudephotoshoot #yogafeature

A post shared by Yogi_nudity (@yogi_nudity) on

