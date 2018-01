Boxeador boricua Luis Rosa muere en accidente de auto

Luis Rosa, Jr’s last #boxing match was Nov 10, 2017. Fittingly, it was #ShoBox @ShowtimeBoxing & it was a thrilling, toe to toe, FOTY candidate. He didn’t get the nod (could have), but he & @YuandaleEvans_ gave us something to remember. #RIPLuisRosaJr, a #fighter & a good kid. pic.twitter.com/5WMiLYcVTZ

— Lou DiBella (@loudibella) January 14, 2018