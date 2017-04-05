Takeda Completes Enrollment of More Than 20,000 Children and Adolescents in Global Phase 3 Trial of Dengue Vaccine Candidate

Tetravalent Immunization against Dengue Efficacy Study (TIDES)

trial evaluates the efficacy of two doses of vaccine candidate

TAK-003, administered three months apart, to protect against all four

strains of dengue virus, regardless of previous dengue exposure

Study includes children and adolescents ages 4 through 16 years in

eight dengue-endemic countries across Latin America and Asia

Achieving enrollment demonstrates Takeda’s commitment to advancing

global vaccine business and addressing unmet needs in dengue prevention

OSAKA, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TSE:

4502], (“Takeda”) today announced that it has completed

enrollment of 20,100 children and adolescents ages 4 through 16 in

its global, pivotal Phase 3 Tetravalent Immunization against Dengue

Efficacy Study (TIDES) trial, a double-blind, randomized and

placebo-controlled study designed to evaluate the efficacy, safety and

immunogenicity of its live-attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine

candidate (TAK-003).1 Takeda initiated the TIDES

trial, the largest vaccine clinical trial for Takeda to date, in

September 2016 and completed enrollment in less than seven months.1

“The successful enrollment of more than 20,000 children and adolescents

in this Phase 3 trial, across several continents, and on an ambitious

timeline, while maintaining a clear focus on quality and subject safety,

reflects Takeda’s prioritization of dengue and the substantial

capabilities of our global organization,” said Rajeev Venkayya, MD,

President of the Global Vaccine Business Unit at Takeda.

The study is taking place in eight dengue-endemic countries in Latin

America and Asia: Brazil, Colombia, Panama, Dominican Republic,

Nicaragua, Philippines, Thailand and Sri Lanka.1 While dengue

can affect people of all ages, it is a leading cause of serious illness

among children in some countries in Latin America and Asia.2

The enrollment of children and adolescents between the ages of 4 and 16

years underscores the significant burden of dengue disease across the

entire pediatric age range. Initial results of the TIDES trial are

expected in 2018.1

TIDES will build on previous studies which have assessed the

tolerability, safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine against all four

dengue serotypes in multiple age groups to determine whether the vaccine

helps prevent symptomatic dengue.3,4,5,6,7 In Phase 1 and

Phase 2 studies, Takeda’s vaccine candidate induced neutralizing

antibody responses against all four dengue virus serotypes across age

groups and in both seropositive and seronegative individuals with no

observed safety concerns.3,4,5,6,7 Interim results of one

Phase 2 study (DEN-203) showed the vaccine to be generally safe and well

tolerated.3,5 Results also showed that adults vaccinated with

two doses had a sustained immune response against all four serotypes of

the dengue virus, even after two years.5 Interim results of

another Phase 2 study (DEN-204) showed an acceptable safety profile in

endemic pediatric populations, as well as antibody responses against the

four dengue serotypes in dengue seropositive and seronegative

participants, with a sustained immune response through 180 days.6,7

“This enrollment milestone demonstrates our commitment to a thorough

evaluation of the safety and efficacy of our vaccine candidates and,

subject to licensure, ensuring that they are available to all

populations at risk. It follows Takeda’s recent decision to invest

more than 100 million euros to build a new plant for the manufacturing

of TAK-003,” said Venkayya. “Beyond dengue, Takeda is pursuing a

number of vaccine programs to address high-priority infectious diseases

including our Zika program funded

by the U.S. Government’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development

Authority (BARDA) and our polio program supported

by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.”

About the Phase 3 TIDES Study1

TIDES is investigating the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of two

doses of TAK-003 administered three months apart. TIDES participants

were randomized to receive a two-dose regimen of either TAK-003 or

placebo by subcutaneous injection at Day 1 and Day 90. A subset of these

participants was randomly selected and stratified by region and age to

be included in the safety and immunogenicity subsets. Efficacy

assessments will take place once 120 cases of virologically confirmed

dengue have accrued and after a minimum subject follow-up period of 12

months, post second vaccination.

The primary outcome measure is vaccine protection against

virologically-confirmed dengue of any severity, caused by any of the

four dengue virus serotypes, regardless of whether a subject has been

previously exposed to dengue. Secondary endpoints include vaccine

efficacy in preventing dengue induced by each dengue serotype, vaccine

efficacy in preventing hospitalization due to dengue induced by any

serotype, vaccine efficacy in preventing severe dengue induced by any

serotype, frequency and severity of Adverse Events (AEs) or

Serious Adverse Events (SAEs), and seropositivity rate and geometric

mean titers (GMTs) of neutralizing antibodies in the immunogenicity

subset.

About TAK-003

Takeda’s tetravalent dengue vaccine candidate (TAK-003) is based on a

live-attenuated dengue serotype 2 virus (DENV-2), which provides the

genetic ‘backbone’ for all four vaccine viruses.8 Phase 1 and

2 data have supported progression into Phase 3 study, suggesting that

TAK-003 is safe and well-tolerated in children and adolescents (no

vaccine-related SAEs occurred and reactogenicity was limited) and

induced immunogenicity against all four dengue serotypes, even in

seronegative participants.4,5,6,7

About Dengue

Dengue is the fastest spreading mosquito-borne viral disease.2

Dengue is spread by Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes

and is caused by four dengue virus serotypes, each of which can cause

dengue fever or severe dengue.9,10 The serotypes vary across

different geographies, countries, regions, seasons and over time.11,12

Dengue outbreaks are observed in tropical and sub-tropical areas and

have recently caused outbreaks in parts of mainland U.S. and Europe.9,13,14

Forty percent of the world now lives under the threat of dengue, which

is responsible for approximately 390 million infections and 20,000

deaths globally each year.9,10 Dengue virus can infect people

of all ages and is a leading cause of serious illness among children in

some countries in Latin America and Asia.2

Takeda’s Commitment to Vaccines

Vaccines prevent more than two million deaths each year and have

transformed global public health.15 For 70 years, Takeda has

supplied vaccines to protect the health of people in Japan. Today,

Takeda’s global vaccine business is applying innovation to tackle some

of the world’s most challenging infectious diseases, such as dengue,

Zika, norovirus and polio. Our team brings an outstanding track record

and a wealth of knowledge in vaccine development, manufacturing and

global access to advance a pipeline of vaccines to address some of the

world’s most pressing public health needs.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:

4502) is a global, R&D-driven pharmaceutical company committed to

bringing better health and a brighter future to patients by translating

science into life-changing medicines. Takeda focuses its research

efforts on oncology, gastroenterology and central nervous system

therapeutic areas. It also has specific development programs in

specialty cardiovascular diseases as well as late-stage candidates for

vaccines. Takeda conducts R&D both internally and with partners to stay

at the leading edge of innovation. New innovative products, especially

in oncology and gastroenterology, as well as its presence in emerging

markets, fuel the growth of Takeda. More than 30,000 Takeda employees

are committed to improving quality of life for patients, working with

our partners in health care in more than 70 countries. For more

information, visit http://www.takeda.com/news.

1 ClinicalTrials.gov. Efficacy,

Safety and Immunogenicity of Takeda’s Tetravalent Dengue Vaccine (TDV)

in Healthy Children (TIDES). 2016. Retrieved March 2017.

2 World Health Organization. Vector-borne

Diseases: Dengue. 2015. Retrieved January 2017.

3 Osorio, J.E., et al.

Development of a Recombinant, Chimeric Tetravalent Dengue Vaccine

Candidate. Vaccine. 2015. Retrieved March 2017.

4 Osorio, J.E., et al. Safety

and immunogenicity of a recombinant live attenuated tetravalent dengue

vaccine (DENVax) in flavivirus-naive healthy adults in Colombia: a

randomised, placebo-controlled, phase 1 study. The Lancet

Infectious Diseases. 2014. Retrieved May 2016.

5 Wallace, D. Persistence of neutralizing antibodies one year

after two doses of a candidate recombinant tetravalent dengue vaccine in

subjects aged from 1.5 to 45 years. Presented at 6th Annual Meeting,

American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene. 2015.

6 Saez-Llorens X., et al. Phase II, double-blind, controlled

trial to assess the safety and immunogenicity of different schedules of

Takeda’s Tetravalent Dengue Vaccine Candidate (TDV) in healthy subjects

aged between 2 and <18 years and living in dengue endemic countries in

Asia and Latin America. Presented at 5th Pan-American Dengue Research

Network Meeting. 2016.

7 Sáez-Llorens, X., et al. Safety

and immunogenicity of one versus two doses of Takeda’s tetravalent

dengue vaccine: Interim results of a long-term phase 2, randomized,

placebo-controlled pediatric trial in Asia and Latin America. The

Lancet Infectious Diseases. 2017. Retrieved March 2017.

8 Huang, C. Y.-H., et al. Genetic

and Phenotypic Characterization of Manufacturing Seeds for Tetravalent

Dengue Vaccine (DENVax). PLoS Neglected Tropical Diseases.

2013. Retrieved May 2016.

9 World Health Organization. Dengue

and Severe Dengue. 2016. Retrieved January 2017.

10 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Clinical

Guidance Dengue Virus. 2014. Retrieved January 2017.

11 Bravo, L., et al. Epidemiology

of Dengue Disease in the Philippines (2000-2011): A Systematic

Literature Review. PLoS Neglected Tropical Diseases. 2014.

Retrieved January 2017.

12 Guzman, M.G., et al. Dengue:

a continuing global threat. Nature reviews Microbiology.

2010. Retrieved May 2016.

13 Knowlton, K., et al. NRDC Issue Paper: Mosquito-Borne

Dengue Fever Threat Spreading in the Americas. 2009. Retrieved May

2016.

14 Chan E., et al. Using

Web Search Query Data to Monitor Dengue Epidemics: A New Model for

Neglected Tropical Disease Surveillance. PLoS Neglected Tropical

Diseases. 2011. Retrieved January 2017.

15 UNICEF. Immunization

Facts and Figures. 2013. Retrieved January 2017.

Contacts

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

For media outside of Japan:

Elissa

J. Johnsen

TEL: + 1 224-554-3185

elissa.johnsen@takeda.com

or

For

Japanese media:

Tsuyoshi Tada

TEL: +81-3-3278-2417

tsuyoshi.tada@takeda.com